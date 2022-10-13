South High finishes off unbeaten regular season

SCOTIA — South Glens Falls beat Scotia 6-0 on Thursday to finish off an unbeaten field hockey regular season. And the Bulldogs are hoping for more.

Lillian Willis and Mackenna Huestis scored two goals each in the South High victory. The Bulldogs went 12-0 in Foothills Council play and 16-0 overall. Coach Mary Ponda said it's the school's first undefeated regular season.

The Bulldogs had only a couple of close games during the Foothills campaign — an early 2-1 win over Johnstown and a later 3-2 victory over Queensbury. They've also posted non-league wins over Rondout Valley of Section IX and Suburban Council schools Columbia and Niskayuna.

Most of the team returned from a successful 2021 season.

"This team is full of talent, and most importantly, they enjoy what they do and they enjoy each other," Ponda said. "They're dedicated. They play a lot of field hockey in the off-season, which helps their in-season play."

The Bulldogs can now look ahead to sectionals. They were unbeaten last year until they suffered a 1-0 loss to Burnt Hills in the Class B championship game. South High has never won a sectional field hockey title.

"Most of these girls played in that game last year, and it's been their motivation to get back to that game," Ponda said. "Our goal since Day One was to get that sectional title."

Field hockey pairings will be drawn up on Saturday. The first games are scheduled for Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Ava Reynolds made one save Thursday to backstop the shutout, the 12th of the year for South High. Kaia Dake and Mia Benincasa added goals from an offense that's been very balanced throughout the season.

"That’s been the key, you really can’t key in on anybody," Ponda said. "We've got a wide variety of players who can put the ball in the net. That makes every coach very happy."

South High 6, Scotia 0 South High (12-0, 16-0);3;2;1;0 — 6 Scotia;0;0;0;0 — 0 Goals-Assists South Glens Falls: Lillian Willis 2-1, Mackenna Huestis 2-0, Mia Benincasa 1-3, Kaia Dake 1-1. Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 1; Maya Westbrook (Sco) 19. Penalty corners: South High 11, Scotia 1.