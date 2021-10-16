South High earns top seed in Sect. II field hockey (brackets included)

Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls earned the top seed in Class B for the Section II Field Hockey Tournament. Pairings were drawn up on Saturday.

South High will host a semifinal game on Oct. 26. Queensbury earned the third seed in Class B and will host Emma Willard in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Glens Falls got the fifth seed and will visit Scotia on Tuesday in another quarterfinal.

The top four seeds in Class C are Johnstown, Hoosick Falls, Granville and Schuylerville. Quarterfinals are Wednesday. Schuylerville hosts Greenwich, Granville hosts Salem-Cambridge and Hoosick Falls welcomes Corinth.

In Class A, Saratoga Springs drew the third seed and will host Columbia in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Championship games in all classes are scheduled for Oct. 31 at Schuylerville.

