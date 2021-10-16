South High earns top seed for Sect. II field hockey tournament

Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls earned the top seed in Class B for the Section II Field Hockey Tournament. Pairings were drawn up on Saturday.

South High will host a semifinal game on Oct. 26. Queensbury earned the third seed in Class B and will host Emma Willard in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Glens Falls got the fifth seed and will visit Scotia on Tuesday in another quarterfinal.

The top four seeds in Class C are Johnstown, Hoosick Falls, Granville and Schuylerville. Quarterfinals are Wednesday. Schuylerville hosts Greenwich, Granville hosts Salem-Cambridge and Hoosick Falls welcomes Corinth.

In Class A, Saratoga Springs drew the third seed and will host Columbia in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Championship games in all classes are scheduled for Oct. 31 at Schuylerville.

Sect. II Field Hockey CLASS A Quarterfinals — Thursday 1. Shenendehowa, bye 5. Bethlehem at 4. Shaker, 6:30 p.m. 7. Niskayuna at 2. Guilderland, 4:15 p.m. 6. Columbia at 3. Saratoga, 4:30 p.m. CLASS B Quarterfinals — Tuesday 1. South High, bye 5. Glens Falls at 4. Scotia, 5 p.m. 2. Burnt Hills, bye 6. Emma Willard at 3. Queensbury, 4 p.m. CLASS C Quarterfinals — Wednesday 1. Johnstown, bye 5. Greenwich at 4. Schuylerville, 3 p.m. 7. Corinth at 2. Hoosick Falls, 3 p.m. 6. Salem-Cambridge at 3. Granville, 3 p.m.

