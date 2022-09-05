South High beats Rondout Valley in field hockey

Katelyn Klotz, Mia Benincasa, Kaia Dake and Lillian Willis scored goals as South Glens Falls defeated Rondout Valley of Section IX, 4-2, in a Friday field hockey road game. Willis also had two assists.

Rondout Valley was a state semifinalist last year.

Ava Reynolds made six saves in goal for the Bulldogs in their opener. South High led in penalty corners, 15-0.

Volleyball

STILLWATER 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: The Warriors won by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-27 and 25-21 in a non-league battle of former Wasaren League foes on Friday.

Stillwater was led by Ana Parella (6 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs), Eden Resch (10 kills, 7 digs) and Kendall Clements (5 aces, 22 assists, 9 digs). Schuylerville's top contributors included Lauren King (7 kills, 7 blocks) and Miranda Marsh (5 digs, 5 assists).