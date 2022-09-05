 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

South High beats Rondout Valley in field hockey

Katelyn Klotz, Mia Benincasa, Kaia Dake and Lillian Willis scored goals as South Glens Falls defeated Rondout Valley of Section IX, 4-2, in a Friday field hockey road game. Willis also had two assists.

Rondout Valley was a state semifinalist last year.

Ava Reynolds made six saves in goal for the Bulldogs in their opener. South High led in penalty corners, 15-0.

Volleyball

STILLWATER 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: The Warriors won by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-27 and 25-21 in a non-league battle of former Wasaren League foes on Friday.

Stillwater was led by Ana Parella (6 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs), Eden Resch (10 kills, 7 digs) and Kendall Clements (5 aces, 22 assists, 9 digs). Schuylerville's top contributors included Lauren King (7 kills, 7 blocks) and Miranda Marsh (5 digs, 5 assists).

