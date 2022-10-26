South High beats QHS, moves on to Sect. II title game

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Mackenna Huestis scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally, as South Glens Falls pulled out a 5-3 semifinal win over Queensbury on Wednesday in the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

Huestis’ goal with 5:27 left in regulation snapped a 3-3 tie, and Mia Benincasa added an insurance goal with 17 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs, unbeaten at 17-0, face either Burnt Hills or Scotia in the Class B championship Sunday at noon at Gloversville High School. Lillian Willis and Maeve McCarty also scored for South High.

Queensbury (13-4) got goals from Kendra Ballard, Dani Hand and Kaitlyn Barton.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.