South High beats QHS, moves on to Sect. II title game (with video)

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Mackenna Huestis scored the go-ahead goal, and paid for it.

The South Glens Falls senior tipped in a pass from teammate Mia Benincasa at the post, then found herself on her back when the Queensbury goalie ran into her.

A few anxious moments later, Huestis walked off under her own power, but with a smile, as the Bulldogs now had the lead with 5:27 left in regulation Wednesday.

"In mid-celebration, the goalie kind of dove and took me out — thankfully it just knocked the wind out of me," said Huestis, who scored two goals in South High's 5-3 Class B semifinal victory over Queensbury in the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

"It was a cross (from Benincasa), Mackenna was in the right place," Bulldogs coach Mary Ponda said. "She's tough, she got back in and she wanted to keep playing."

The undefeated Bulldogs (17-0) advance to play top-seeded Burnt Hills for the Section II title on Sunday at noon at Gloversville High School. Burnt Hills defeated Scotia 7-0 in Wednesday's other semifinal.

Playing on an unseasonably warm late October afternoon, the Bulldogs found themselves in a battle against their Foothills Council rivals. Neither team had played in nearly two weeks.

Although South High held a 2-0 lead behind goals by Lillian Willis and Huestis, it was an uneasy advantage against a third-seeded Queensbury team that proved a tough out.

"We were definitely nervous," said Huestis, one of only two seniors on the Bulldogs' roster, along with Katelyn Klotz. "I think deep down we knew we could pull it out, we just had to dig deep down inside ourselves and trust our teammates, which we are really good at."

"Honestly, I didn't think it would be that close, but it's sectionals, so it's a different feel," Ponda said. "They finally settled down a bit and started playing our game: possession, short, quick passes — if that's not there, do the long ball, get it to the outside and find the open player."

The Spartans (13-4) battled back in the third quarter, as seniors Kendra Ballard and Dani Hand scored on either side of a goal by South High's Maeve McCarty — all in a span of two minutes — to pull Queensbury within 3-2.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, Kaitlyn Barton scored on a long shot from the edge of the arc to pull the Spartans into a 3-3 tie. They also had a few other scoring chances, but pushed shots just wide. South High goalie Ava Reynolds finished with eight saves.

"We gave them a game," Queensbury coach Jeanne Chirgwin said. "My girls played all-out, all heart, they played some beautiful field hockey. Some of our opportunities we just didn't capitalize on, but I'm proud of these girls."

"We put in a lot of effort today and I'm really proud of all of them," said Hand, the Spartans' leading scorer with more than 40 goals this season. "We never get down on each other, we're always pumping each other up and we never stop fighting until the end."

Said Huestis: "They came out really hard, and I think that woke us up early in the game. It gave us a shock and that pushed us to play our best."

Eight minutes later, Huestis scored off a penalty corner to give the Bulldogs the lead for good, then Benincasa tacked on an insurance goal with 17 seconds to play.

"The ball took a couple bad bounces — good bounces for them, bad bounces for us — and got them back in the game," Ponda said. "We took advantage of the corners, we were a lot more aggressive in the fourth quarter, and we played as a team, which we've been doing all year."

Now, South High gets the rematch it wanted with Burnt Hills, which defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 in last year's Section II championship game. South Glens Falls has never won a Section II title in field hockey.

"Their goal is that Section II championship," Ponda said. "We'll be there on Sunday to challenge them."

Class B Semifinal Queensbury (13-4);0;0;2;1 — 3 South Glens Falls (17-0);1;1;1;2 — 5 Goals-assists Queensbury: Kendra Ballard 1-1, Dani Hand 1-0, Kaitlyn Barton 1-0. South Glens Falls: Mackenna Heustis 2-0, Mia Benincasa 1-1, Lillian Willis 1-1, Maeve McCarty 1-0, Nora Trimarchi 0-2, Kaia Dake 0-2. Goalies saves: Abigail Kittell (Q) 5, Ava Reynolds (SGF) 8.