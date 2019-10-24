SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jillian Willis scores four goals, and Lauren Willis added four assists as South Glens Falls beat Glens Falls 5-1 Thursday in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.
South High (8-4) plays at Burnt Hills in the semifinals next Thursday, Oct. 31.
