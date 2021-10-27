South Glens Falls reaches title game

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The goals were set well before the season began, and the South Glens Falls field hockey team has been checking them off one by one.

The Bulldogs wrapped up an undefeated Foothills Council championship two weeks ago.

Wednesday they checked off another, and South High needed a 2-0 Class B semifinal victory over Scotia to achieve it — a trip to the Section II finals on Halloween.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (15-1) face Burnt Hills for the title on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Schuylerville High School.

“These girls are focused, they’re determined. Our goal all season has been to get back to the finals,” South High coach Mary Ponda said. “We knew we were going to be there, now it’s just a matter of finishing.”

What’s even more impressive about the Bulldogs is their youth: they have seven sophomores on their roster, only four seniors. Only one senior, center back Kaydence Matteson, is a starter.

Lillian Willis, the team’s only freshman, scored both goals for the Bulldogs on Wednesday, on assists from sophomore Nora Trimarchi and junior Jillian Willis, her older sister.

“She’s a freshman who plays like an experienced junior or senior,” Ponda said of Willis. “She makes her freshman mistakes, but she recognizes it and she makes adjustments. She has a really good head for the game and is a team player.”

The Bulldogs have emphasized team play all season. The Willis sisters have worked well alongside Huestis, Trimarchi and the rest of their forwards and midfielders.

Defensively, Matteson and junior Katelyn Klotz have stood out, along with sophomore goalie Ava Reynolds — one of the team’s captains, along with the Willis sisters.

“They’re young, but they’ve played together since they started in the youth program in third or fourth grade,” Ponda said. “They’ve been really dedicated to the sport.”

The Bulldogs suffered one loss this season — 2-1 in overtime to Saratoga Springs in a Columbus Day tournament. The Blue Streaks, like Burnt Hills, are a Suburban Council team.

This is South High’s third trip to the Section II finals, and first since 2018. The Bulldogs lost to Burnt Hills in the finals in 2013 and 2018.

“This is a completely different team,” Ponda said. “Our motivation is to win it for the first time ever in South Glens Falls team history.”

Class B Semifinal

Scotia 0 0 — 0

South High (15-1) 0 2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, South Glens Falls, Lillian Willis (Nora Trimarchi), 6:15. 2, South Glens Falls, Lillian Willis (Jillian Willis), 13:40.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Maya Westbrook (Sco) 14.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls13, Scotia 4.

