SOUTH GLENS FALLS — So competitive are the players on the South Glens Falls field hockey team that they don't even slow down in practice scrimmages.

"(They're) very motivated, very competitive," South High head coach Mary Ponda said. "They come into practice, 'What are the teams? What are the points?' They want to win, whatever they're doing, they don't hold back. And that's good for the game situations."

While Thursday's game went unfinished — lightning forced the Bulldogs' Foothills Council game against Queensbury to be suspended after three quarters — South High is already off to a great start this season. The Bulldogs are 3-0, including a 4-2 victory over defending state champion Vestal last week that sent a big message.

"I wasn't sure what would happen for Vestal, but they showed up to play — they're competitors and they like the competition," Ponda said.

"It felt amazing because it was unexpected," senior goalie Ava Reynolds said. "I feel like we dominated most of the game, and it just felt great."

The Bulldogs are building on a 19-1 season and a historic run to the Class B state final four last fall — the first South High team to do so. Just about the entire roster returns for Ponda and assistant coach Jeff Willis.

"You can't beat experience," said Ponda, who lost only Mackenna Huestis and Katelyn Klotz to graduation. "We're loaded with juniors and seniors, and we have one freshman, Maeve McCarty, who moved up last season."

Reynolds and center midfielder Lillian Willis, a superbly skilled junior in her fifth varsity season, are the co-captains and team leaders. Willis made the all-state team, and Reynolds was an all-state tournament selection.

"Having that senior experience in the goal, as a communicator, as a captain, really helps down there at the defensive end," Ponda said of Reynolds, who committed to Hartwick College. "And Lillian, she's one of the best in the area, that's quite apparent. She works so hard in the offseason, she makes it look so easy."

South High also returns leading scorer Mia Benincasa, midfielders McCarty and Oneonta State-bound Nora Trimarchi, and a strong defensive group in Bella Sefcik, Bella Iorio and Ava Shirk.

The Bulldogs are using last year's state semifinal loss — in an overtime shootout to Garden City — as motivation this fall.

"We're really gunning to go back this year and win it. There's definitely going to be obstacles along the way, but we'll try and overcome them," Lillian Willis said.

"They were extremely disappointed from last year's ending, but that doesn't take away all of the success that they had last year," Ponda said. "They have a goal set in mind — they want to get back there and win it all. This is the group, if they stay focused, that can do it.

"We're the team to beat, which is kind of nice sometimes, but everybody's chasing you, so there's a little bit of pressure, too," she added.

Queensbury, meanwhile, is fielding a younger squad this season after losing some strong seniors, including all-state midfielder Dani Hand, now at Hartwick.

The Spartans will be strongest up the middle, with captains Kaitlyn Barton and Ryan Allen at the center mid and center back positions, respectively. They are backed by senior goalie Abby Kittell, now in her third varsity season.

"We have a lot of new varsity players this year, they're doing a great job fitting in on the field," said Chirgwin, who brought up eighth-grader Sydney Yrsha as a forward.

Other key Spartans are Gianna Marcantonio and Katie Gannon on the wings, and Caitlin Scott and Emma Maynard in back, but they lost returnees Kendal Kelsey and Alessia Simone to injury.

"I think we have a lot of skilled players there, it's just a matter of a little fine-tuning and I think we'll be OK," Chirgwin said. "Even if they're veterans, they're in new positions so they're figuring it out, but we're going to get there."

The Foothills Council remains tough at the top, with Johnstown and Schuylerville returning solid squads and Glens Falls improved.