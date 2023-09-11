SARATOGA SPRINGS — The South Glens Falls field hockey team improved its record to 4-0 Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Nichols School of Buffalo at Saratoga Springs High School's turf field.

Lillian Willis and Nora Trimarchi scored first-quarter goals for the Bulldogs, who also got a goal from Sienna Donato in the third. Willis and Mia Benincasa had assists, and Ava Reynolds finished with 21 saves in goal for South High.

Nichols got goals from Kiersten Smith and Molly Digiulio to close the gap, and Darcy Bartels made nine saves.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, GREENWICH 0: Gwen Vincent, Tatum Hickey and Brooke Tannerson each netted two goals Sunday to lead the Panthers past Greenwich.

Ava Kasulinous and Kelly Jones-Hathaway also scored for Hoosick Falls.

Olivia Warner finished with 11 saves for the Witches.