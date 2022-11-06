 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Glens Falls field hockey advances to state final four

South Glens Falls field hockey

The South Glens Falls field hockey team poses with the regional plaque Sunday after defeating Lakeland in the Class B quarterfinals of the State Field Hockey Tournament at Mahopac High School.

 South Glens Falls Athletics

MAHOPAC — Mackenna Huestis scored two goals and Mia Benincasa had one Sunday as the South Glens Falls field hockey team defeated Lakeland 3-1 in a Class B regional final at Mahopac High School.

This is South High's first trip to the State Field Hockey Tournament.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 19-0, advance to the state final four next weekend at Centereach High School on Long Island. South High is scheduled to face Section VIII champion Garden City on Saturday at noon in the state semifinals. Garden City defeated Rocky Point 3-0 on Thursday.

Check back later for a longer story.

Class B Regional Final

South Glens Falls (19-0);1;1;0;1 -- 3

Lakeland (18-2-1);0;0;0;1 -- 1

Goals-assists

South Glens Falls: Mackenna Huestis 2-0, Mia Benincasa 1-0, Ava Shirk 0-1, Lillian Willis 0-1.

Lakeland: Gabby Santini 1-0, Keira Gallagher 0-1.

