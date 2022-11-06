South Glens Falls field hockey advances to state final four

MAHOPAC — Mackenna Huestis scored two goals and Mia Benincasa had one Sunday as the South Glens Falls field hockey team defeated Lakeland 3-1 in a Class B regional final at Mahopac High School.

This is South High's first trip to the State Field Hockey Tournament.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 19-0, advance to the state final four next weekend at Centereach High School on Long Island. South High is scheduled to face Section VIII champion Garden City on Saturday at noon in the state semifinals. Garden City defeated Rocky Point 3-0 on Thursday.