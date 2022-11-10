South Glens Falls continues history-making run to states

GLENS FALLS — On a sunny afternoon earlier this week, South Glens Falls field hockey players were trickling in from the Glens Falls High School parking lot, ready to practice on the artificial turf of Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

Carpooling was a must for the Bulldogs, a team so young that only a few players have their driver’s licenses.

But the unbeaten Bulldogs are playing well beyond their years, as their history-making season has one more road trip left this weekend — traveling to Long Island for the Class B final four of the state tournament.

South High, 19-0 and first-time Section II champions, take on Nassau County power Garden City on Saturday at noon at Centereach High School. The winner advances to play either Vestal or Iroquois in Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. state championship.

“It’s unbelievable, but they’ve worked so hard,” said Mary Ponda, South High’s 12th-year head coach. “We’re very confident, we’ve been playing some really good field hockey — team field hockey — and that’s what’s gotten us here, without a doubt.”

“I’m super-excited to be able to experience it,” sophomore midfielder Lauren Willis said. “It’s a lifetime opportunity, and to do this with all my teammates, it’s crazy.”

The Bulldogs have only two seniors — forward Mackenna Huestis and halfback Katelyn Klotz — so the fact that they are heading to states with a team of mostly juniors and sophomores testifies to the talent and togetherness of the team.

It’s a team that used last year’s 1-0 loss to Burnt Hills in the Section II finals as fuel for this year’s run. They used it to topple the defending state champion Spartans 2-1 in overtime, denying Burnt Hills a 10th straight sectional crown. They used it to defeat Lakeland, the perennial downstate power, in regionals.

“We knew after last year and how we ended it that we had everybody coming back, so we knew we definitely had a talented team,” Ponda said. “It was just a matter of bringing it together and playing together, and they proved they could do that.”

“Most of us have been together since our freshman year, so it’s kind of cool to see how much we’ve grown together,” junior goalie Ava Reynolds said. “Our freshman year, we were this close, but it was COVID so we couldn’t go to sectionals, and last year we lost in the sectional finals. And this year, we’re upperclassmen, we said we’re going to be back and we’re going to go all the way, and so far we’re getting there.”

Ponda said she wants her team to play their game — exceptional teamwork, speed, accurate passing and capitalizing on penalty corners.

“Sometimes if we have to play the short-passing game, that works for us, but we also have the long-ball that we can utilize as well,” she said. “We’re a very versatile team, I have a lot of players who can step up when we need them to step up.”

“I feel like we all always know where we are, so we don’t even have to call for the ball, we just know where our person’s going to be,” Reynolds said.

The Bulldogs have been a very high-scoring team, with 129 goals this season, and have allowed only 12 goals in 19 games. Junior forward Mia Benincasa leads the team with 25 goals and 17 assists, Willis has 22 goals and 29 assists, Huestis has 17 goals and Klotz has netted 13. Reynolds has posted 12 shutouts.

“We’re not worried about our offense, we know we can score goals,” Ponda said. “We’ve been focusing on our defense in the postseason. Ava has made some key saves and our halfbacks have been working their tails off to keep teams out of our circle.”

Garden City (15-1) has state championship pedigree, with seven state titles since 1995. The Trojans last won the Class B state crown in 2018. They are led by their four captains: Marie Cacciabaudo, Rory Heslin, Sheila Mullins and goalie MacKenzie Wehrum.

South High is the first local school to make the state final four in field hockey since Schuylerville reached the Class C semifinals in 2017. The last area team to play in the Class B state final four was Glens Falls in 2010.

“These girls are making history every time they win,” Ponda said.

While this is a first-time trip to states for the players, Willis and Reynolds have experienced a national tournament with the Adirondack Northstars girls ice hockey program.

“We’ve been trying to keep them all calm, ‘We’ve been here before, we know what we’re doing,’” Reynolds said. “So we’re trying to help them experience it, because we’ve already experienced something this big.”

“It’s a special place to be, not a lot of teams get here. Just make sure you take it all in and enjoy it, continue to work hard,” said Ponda, who played in a state basketball semifinal for Glens Falls. “This team is very focused, and they have a mission — their goal is to win states. ... We’ve got two more games that we have unfinished business, and that’s what we want to take care of.”