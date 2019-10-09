Shorthanded Burgers find way to win

WARRENSBURG — Being shorthanded all season has not deterred the Warrensburg field hockey team. Playing down one player and occasionally even two fewer players from the usual starting 11, the Burghers have pushed forward.
On Wednesday, Warrensburg shut out visiting Greenwich 2-0 behind speedy Abigail Ranous and the sound goaltending of Bella DeAmelia for an Adirondack-Wasaren league victory. The Burghers are 4-6.
“Our kids have done a nice job in working the give-and-goes,” Warrensburg coach Teresa Colvin said. “Our level of stickwork has been able to eliminate the defensive player coming in. We’ve had meaningful practices. The biggest thing is getting our girls mentally prepared for this. Sara Langworthy has taken players under her wing. They understand that they have to work together as a team.”
Ranous beat the defense down the field with her speed and found the net with 13:31 remaining in the first half on a cross from Nayana DeAmelia. It was the senior forward’s seventh goal of the season.
Serena LaRose added an insurance score in the second half with 10:26 left in regulation on quick reflexes. LaRose got her stick down, prevented it from going out of bounds and took a shot from the circle.
Bella DeAmelia made five saves to pick up her second shutout of the season for the Burghers, who are also playing with three players who are new to the sport.
“Our team did a nice job of making sure that she (Bella DeAmelia) can see the ball and who needs to be marked out,” Colvin said. “Most of our losses have been by two goals or fewer, with the exception of the Queensbury and the Granville games. The core group has played together for a long time and they’ve kept up their intensity level.”
