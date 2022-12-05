SGF leads the way on Foothills field hockey all-star team

Section II champion South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2022 Foothills Council field hockey all-star team.

Goalie Ava Reynolds, forward Mia Benincasa and midfielders Nora Trimarchi and Lillian Willis were all named to the first team from South High, which reached the Class B state semifinals.

Queensbury placed three players on the first team — forward Dani Hand, midfielder Kendra Ballard and defender Kaitlyn Barton. Schuylerville defender Alexa Prouty and midfielder MaKenna Hart also made the first team.

Glens Falls had two players on the first team — midfielder Kendall Gross and forward Natalie Frasier.

Foothills All-Stars First Team Player;Pos.;School Ava Reynolds;GK;South High Nora Trimarchi;Mid.;South High Mia Benincasa;For.;South High Lillian Willis;Mid.;South High Ayaka Sasaki;For.;Johnstown Caroline Krempa;Mid.;Johnstown Cole Krempa;For.;Johnstown Dani Hand;For.;Queensbury Kendra Ballard;Mid;Queensbury Kaitlyn Barton;Def.;Queensbury Alexa Prouty;Def.;Schuylerville MaKenna Hart;Mid;Schuylerville Maya Westbrook;GK;Scotia Maddie Darling;Mid.;Scotia Kendall Gross;Mid.;Glens Falls Natalie Frasier;For.;Glens Falls Maia Morales;Def.;Gloversville Charlotte Perron;Mid.;Gloversville Second Team Katelyn Klotz;Def.;South High Mackenna Huestis;For.;South High Isabella Sefcik;Def.;South High Ava Shirk;Def.;South High Parker Klingbeil;Def.;Johnstown Emily Pertell;Mid.;Johnstown Reegan Wilcox;Def.;Johnstown Kendal Kelsey;Def.;Queensbury Ryan Allen;Def.;Queensbury Abigail Kittell;GK;Queensbury Katherine Elder;For.;Schuylerville Sora Dupras;For.;Schuylerville Sam Baccari;Def.;Scotia Autumn Kramer;For.;Scotia Sylvia Slingerland;Mid.;Glens Falls Macklin McGrath;Mid.;Glens Falls Annabelle Frisch;For.;Gloversville Hannah Kolesnikov;Def.;Gloversville Honorable Mention Queensbury: Maddy Moger, Brianna Zehr, Katie Gannon; Glens Falls: Izzie Aurelia, Maggie Goodwin; Schuylerville: Daisy Mehan, Ruby Mehan; Johnstown: Jena Barker, Ava Barker, Nicole Simon; Gloversville: Aaron McDuffie, Deeanna Douglas; Scotia: Maddy Horan, Calleigh Jensen; South High: Kaia Dake, Isabella Iorio, Lauren Durfey.