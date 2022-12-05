 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SGF leads the way on Foothills field hockey all-star team

Section II champion South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2022 Foothills Council field hockey all-star team.

Goalie Ava Reynolds, forward Mia Benincasa and midfielders Nora Trimarchi and Lillian Willis were all named to the first team from South High, which reached the Class B state semifinals. 

Queensbury placed three players on the first team — forward Dani Hand, midfielder Kendra Ballard and defender Kaitlyn Barton. Schuylerville defender Alexa Prouty and midfielder MaKenna Hart also made the first team.

Glens Falls had two players on the first team — midfielder Kendall Gross and forward Natalie Frasier.

