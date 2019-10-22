FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Schuylerville 6, Greenwich 0
Granville 2, Corinth 1
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Class C Play-in Games
Fort Plain 8, Bishop Gibbons 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinal
Northern Adirondack 2, Ticonderoga 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.