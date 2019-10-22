{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Schuylerville 6, Greenwich 0

Granville 2, Corinth 1

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Play-in Games

Fort Plain 8, Bishop Gibbons 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinal

Northern Adirondack 2, Ticonderoga 1

