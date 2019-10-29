{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — Isabel Reitano-Stayer scored with 2:29 left in overtime to give Schuylerville a 1-0 win over Hoosick Falls in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Black Horses (13-5) play top-seeded Johnstown in the final at 10 a.m. Sunday at Glens Falls' Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

Check back to poststar.com for a full story.

