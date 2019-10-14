SARATOGA 4, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Saratoga 3 1 — 4
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Saratoga, Aubrey Idle (Kylie Folts), 13:03. 2, Saratoga, Danielle Geils, 1:16. 3, Saratoga, Lauren Barlow (Hunter Yourch), :02.8.
Second half: 4, Saratoga, Raegan Desmarais, 28:59.
Goalies-saves: Kristen Redecker (Sar) 0, Emma Piccirillo (Sar) 0, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 18.
Penalty corners: Saratoga 20, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Glens Falls (1-9, 2-12).
