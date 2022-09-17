Salem-Cambridge cruises to victory

Payten Williams, Kady Crosier and MaryKate McPhee each scored two goals as Salem-Cambridge beat Emma Willard 11-0 Saturday on “League Day” at Schuylerville.

Claire Toleman, Lexi Cary, Adair Hoge, Nicole LaFountain and Taylor Cary also scored for S-C, which took 30 shots at the Emma Willard goal. Brailyn Wright made two saves for the shutout.

HOOSICK FALLS 2, GREENWICH 0: Megan Marcoux and Tatum Hickey scored goals as the Panthers improved to 4-0 in Wasaren League games, 6-0 overall.

Maddie Curleymade 14 saves for Greenwich, which dropped to 2-2. The Panthers took 21 shots to none for Greenwich.