ROUNDUP: Willis's OT goal lifts South High; Horde nips Tomahawks

SOUTH HIGH 3, JOHNSTOWN 2, OT
(at South High)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;2; — 2
South High;1;1;1 — 3
First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Teryn Ringer), 2:35. 2, South High, Jillian Willis, 2:10. 3, Johnstown, Teryn Ringer, 2:59.
Second half: 4, South High, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis), 6:38.
First Overtime: 5, South High, Jillian Willis, 1:17.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 8, Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 12.
Penalty corners: South High 9, Johnstown 12.
Records: South High (9-1, 10-1), Johnstown (9-1).
Notes: Jillian Willis scored on a breakaway with about a minute left in overtime as the Bulldogs beat previously unbeaten Johnstown. The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in Foothills Council play.
SCOTIA 2, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;2;0 — 2
Queensbury;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, Lia Dicarlo, 7:57. 2, Scotia, Marlee (Mancini), 7:43.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Ryan Allen (Dani Hand), 8:04.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 8, Belle Warfield (Sco) 10.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 8, Scotia 2.
Records: Queensbury (6-4).
GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;0;1 — 1
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Granville, Melissa Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 8.
Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.
Records: Granville (6-1).
Notes: Granville had 10 shots on goal and Corinth had 5 shots.
HOOSICK FALLS 7, ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Ichabod Crane)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;4;3 — 7
Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 7:01. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 6:05. 3, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey, 0:26. 4, Hoosick Falls, Jania Harris (Mackenna Roberson), 9:12.
Second half: 5, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 1:55. 6, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers, 0:33. 7, Hoosick Falls, Macy Lindsey, 13:48.
Goalies-saves: C. White (IC) 14, Adrianna Sacilowski (HoF) 0, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0.
Penalty corners: Ichabod Crane 0, Hoosick Falls 20.
Records: Ichabod Crane (0-4), Hoosick Falls (5-0, 9-1).