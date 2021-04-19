 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Willis's OT goal lifts South High; Horde nips Tomahawks
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Willis's OT goal lifts South High; Horde nips Tomahawks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HIGH 3, JOHNSTOWN 2, OT

(at South High)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;2; — 2

South High;1;1;1 — 3

First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Teryn Ringer), 2:35. 2, South High, Jillian Willis, 2:10. 3, Johnstown, Teryn Ringer, 2:59.

Second half: 4, South High, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis), 6:38.

First Overtime: 5, South High, Jillian Willis, 1:17.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 8, Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 12.

Penalty corners: South High 9, Johnstown 12.

Records: South High (9-1, 10-1), Johnstown (9-1).

Notes: Jillian Willis scored on a breakaway with about a minute left in overtime as the Bulldogs beat previously unbeaten Johnstown. The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in Foothills Council play.

SCOTIA 2, QUEENSBURY 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;2;0 — 2

Queensbury;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Scotia, Lia Dicarlo, 7:57. 2, Scotia, Marlee (Mancini), 7:43.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Ryan Allen (Dani Hand), 8:04.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 8, Belle Warfield (Sco) 10.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 8, Scotia 2.

Records: Queensbury (6-4).

GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;0;1 — 1

Corinth;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Granville, Melissa Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 8.

Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.

Records: Granville (6-1).

Notes: Granville had 10 shots on goal and Corinth had 5 shots.

HOOSICK FALLS 7, ICHABOD CRANE 0

(at Ichabod Crane)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls;4;3 — 7

Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 7:01. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 6:05. 3, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey, 0:26. 4, Hoosick Falls, Jania Harris (Mackenna Roberson), 9:12.

Second half: 5, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 1:55. 6, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers, 0:33. 7, Hoosick Falls, Macy Lindsey, 13:48.

Goalies-saves: C. White (IC) 14, Adrianna Sacilowski (HoF) 0, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0.

Penalty corners: Ichabod Crane 0, Hoosick Falls 20.

Records: Ichabod Crane (0-4), Hoosick Falls (5-0, 9-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News