 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Willises lead South High past Bethlehem
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Willises lead South High past Bethlehem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
BETHLEHEM 1

(at Afrim's, Colonie)

League: Non-league

South High;1;2 — 3

Bethlehem;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Jones (Avery Daggett). 2, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis).

Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis). 4, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Alaina Meo (B) 8.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 14, Bethlehem 6.

Records: South Glens Falls (4-1, 5-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News