ROUNDUP: Willises lead South High past Bethlehem

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
BETHLEHEM 1
(at Afrim's, Colonie)
League: Non-league
South High;1;2 — 3
Bethlehem;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Jones (Avery Daggett). 2, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis).
Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis). 4, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis).
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Alaina Meo (B) 8.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 14, Bethlehem 6.
Records: South Glens Falls (4-1, 5-1).
