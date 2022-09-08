ROUNDUP: Willis scores hat trick as South High rolls

QUEENSBURY — Lillian Willis scored the hat trick Thursday as South Glens Falls defeated Queensbury 6-2 in Foothills Council field hockey action.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Mackenna Huestis, Kaia Dake and Lauren Durfey, and Willis added a pair of assists. Ava Reynolds finished with 11 saves for South High, which improved to 2-0 in the league, 3-0 overall.

The Spartans (1-1, 2-1) got goals from Dani Hand and Ellie Althoff, while Abigail Kittell made 16 saves in goal.

JOHNSTOWN 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 2: Schuylerville scored twice in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout in a loss to Johnstown.

Daisy Mehan scored both goals for the Black Horses (0-1, 0-2), one on a stroke. Petra Gamage made eight saves.

Johnstown got goals from Nicole Simon, Ayaka Sasaki, Cole Krempa and Emily Portell.

SCOTIA 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Autumn Kramer scored a goal and assisted on another to lead visiting Scotia past Glens Falls.

Maddy Horan and Kat Smith also scored for the Tartans, both on penalty corners.

Maggie Goodwin finished with 12 saves for the Indians.

GRANVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0: Melissa Beaver and Raegan Swain scored goals Wednesday as Granville shut out Greenwich in Wasaren-Adirondack League play.

Witches goalie Reese Autiello finished with 14 saves, while Megan Decker made four for the Golden Horde.