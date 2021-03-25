ROUNDUP: Williams powers Glens Falls past Gloversville

GLENS FALLS 9, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 4 5 — 9
Gloversville 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Gianna Endieveri, 7:17. 2, Glens Falls, Ciara Hirsch, 5:11. 3, Glens Falls, Ciara Hirsch (Gianna Endiever), 2:51. 4, Gloversville, Jordan Demagistris, 11:29. 5, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams (Ciara Hirsch), 4:58.
Second half: 6, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams (Ciara Hirsch), 13:55. 7, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams (Haylee Girard), 11:41. 8, Glens Falls, Frances McTiernan (Haylee Girard), 8:07. 9, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams (Frances McTiernan), 6:23. 10, Glens Falls, Gianna Endieveri, 11:27.
Goalies-saves: Guiliana Mitchell (GF) 0, Hannah Kolesnikov (Glov) 15.
Penalty corners: Glens Falls 7, Gloversville 2.
Records: Gloversville (0-2, 0-2), Glens Falls (1-2, 1-3).
JOHNSTOWN 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
South High 0 1 — 1
Johnstown 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Ayaka Sasaki, Kalena Eaton), 13:45.
Second half: 2, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Taryn Ringer), 14:27. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 12:08.
Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (J) 8, Ava Reynolds (SGF) 6.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 10, South Glens Falls 8.
Records: Johnstown (2-0, 3-0), South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-1).
Notes: Comments: Kalena Eaton should also be credited with an assist on the first goal as it came off a clean passing sequence on a corner.
BETHLEHEM 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem 1 1 — 2
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Julia Harvey, 14:23.