CORINTH 2, SALEM 1

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth;1;1 — 2

Salem;1; — 1

First half: 1, Corinth, Hannah St. John (Alex Carney), 23:25. 2, Salem, Mary Kate Mcphee, 13:33.

Second half: 3, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Alex Carney), 26:46.

Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (C) 2, Tori Cary (S) 2.

Penalty corners: Corinth 4, Salem 2.

Records: Corinth (5-4).

HOOSICK FALLS 2, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Warrensburg, Friday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls;1;1 — 2

Warrensburg;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Ayla Fauler), 5:31.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Macy Lindsey), :03.

Goalies-saves: Bella DeAmelia (W) 11, Zoe Gress (HF) 3.

Penalty corners: Warrensburg 5, Hoosick Falls 14.

