CORINTH 2, SALEM 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth;1;1 — 2
Salem;1; — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Hannah St. John (Alex Carney), 23:25. 2, Salem, Mary Kate Mcphee, 13:33.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Alex Carney), 26:46.
Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (C) 2, Tori Cary (S) 2.
Penalty corners: Corinth 4, Salem 2.
Records: Corinth (5-4).
HOOSICK FALLS 2, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Warrensburg, Friday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls;1;1 — 2
Warrensburg;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Ayla Fauler), 5:31.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Macy Lindsey), :03.
Goalies-saves: Bella DeAmelia (W) 11, Zoe Gress (HF) 3.
Penalty corners: Warrensburg 5, Hoosick Falls 14.
