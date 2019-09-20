WARRENSBURG 4, GREENWICH 1
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Warrensburg 3 1 — 4
Greenwich 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson (Isabelle Solan), 19:13. 2, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Sara Langwothy), 9:40. 3, Warrensburg, Sydney Gerrain (Nayana Deamelia), 2:45. 4, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Nayana Deamelia), 0:45.
Second half: 5, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Sara Langworthy), 11:03.
Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (Warr) 3, Isabella Cary (Gre) 9.
Penalty corners: Warrensburg 15, Greenwich 2.
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, HOOSICK FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Hunter Phillips (Lainey Koval), 8:46. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Molly Elder), 4:58.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Chloe Kapsa, 22:30. 4, Schuylerville, Chloe Kapsa (Lainey Koval), 6:53.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Alean Stowell (HoF) 5.
