WARRENSBURG 4, GREENWICH 1

(at Greenwich)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Warrensburg 3 1 — 4

Greenwich 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson (Isabelle Solan), 19:13. 2, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Sara Langwothy), 9:40. 3, Warrensburg, Sydney Gerrain (Nayana Deamelia), 2:45. 4, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Nayana Deamelia), 0:45.

Second half: 5, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Sara Langworthy), 11:03.

Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (Warr) 3, Isabella Cary (Gre) 9.

Penalty corners: Warrensburg 15, Greenwich 2.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, HOOSICK FALLS 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Hunter Phillips (Lainey Koval), 8:46. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Molly Elder), 4:58.

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Chloe Kapsa, 22:30. 4, Schuylerville, Chloe Kapsa (Lainey Koval), 6:53.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Alean Stowell (HoF) 5.

