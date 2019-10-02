WARRENSBURG 1,
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Cambridge Central School)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Warrensburg 0 1 — 1
Salem-Cambridge 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous, 14:21.
Goalies-saves: Bella DeAmelia (W) 16, Tori Cary (S-C) 9.
Penalty corners: Warrensburg 4, Salem-Cambridge 14.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (2-5, 3-6).
Notes: The Salem-Cambridge field hockey program hosted its first home game as a merged team at Cambridge. Cambridge’s Anna Schiele added great depth to the defensive line. Abigail Ranous was awarded with the only goal of the night to lift the Burghers over Salem-Cambridge.
GRANVILLE 5, ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Ichabod Crane)
League: Non-league
Granville 3 2 — 5
Ichabod Crane 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Makepeace), 24:21. 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haley Corlew), 18:31. 3, Granville, Haley Corlew, 11:35.
Second half: 4, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 22:59. 5, Granville, Payton Barlow (Ashley Hoyt), 21:08.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 0.
Penalty corners: Granville 14, Ichabod Crane 1.
Records: Granville (6-1, 9-2).
Notes: Granville had 17 shots on goal. Ichabod crane had 0 shots on goal.
HOOSICK FALLS 2, CORINTH 0
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Hoosick Falls 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 22:25. 2, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft, 17:00.
Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (C) 5, Zoe Gress (HF) 5.
Penalty corners: Corinth 6, Hoosick Falls 6.
Records: Hoosick Falls (6-1, 9-2), Corinth (2-4, ).
