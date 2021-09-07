ROUNDUP: Trimarchi scores twice as Bulldogs top QHS

Nora Trimarchi scored a pair of goals and South Glens Falls controlled play most of the way for a 4-1 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Queensbury on Tuesday.
Johnstown rode two second-half goals to defeat Schuylerville, 2-0.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 1 3 — 4
Queensbury 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Kately Klotz), 11:39.
Second half: 2, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Mackenna Huestos), 8:48. 3, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 7:35. 4, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Mackenna Huestos), 4:08. 5, Queensbury, Dani Hand, :28.
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Campbell Snow (Q) 15.
Records: Queensbury (0-1), South Glens Falls (1-0).
JOHNSTOWN 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 13:30. 2, Johnstown, Jena Barker (Kalena Eaton), 4:20.
Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 10, Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 13.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Schuylerville 8.
Records: Johnstown (1-0, 1-0), Schuylerville (0-1).
PHOTOS: South High at Queensbury field hockey
