ROUNDUP: Trimarchi scores twice as Bulldogs top QHS (with video)
agate

ROUNDUP: Trimarchi scores twice as Bulldogs top QHS (with video)

From the Prep Roundup: Stories and photos from Tuesday's high school sports action series
Field Hockey: South High at Queensbury

Players from South High and Queensbury battle for the ball during Tuesday's field hockey game.

Nora Trimarchi scored a pair of goals and South Glens Falls controlled play most of the way for a 4-1 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Queensbury on Tuesday.

Johnstown rode two second-half goals to defeat Schuylerville, 2-0.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 1 3 — 4

Queensbury 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Kately Klotz), 11:39.

Second half: 2, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Mackenna Huestos), 8:48. 3, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 7:35. 4, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Mackenna Huestos), 4:08. 5, Queensbury, Dani Hand, :28.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Campbell Snow (Q) 15.

Records: Queensbury (0-1), South Glens Falls (1-0).

JOHNSTOWN 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 0 0 — 0

Johnstown 0 2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 13:30. 2, Johnstown, Jena Barker (Kalena Eaton), 4:20.

Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 10, Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 13.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Schuylerville 8.

Records: Johnstown (1-0, 1-0), Schuylerville (0-1).

