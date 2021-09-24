ROUNDUP: Toleman's goal makes difference for Salem-Cambridge

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2, CORINTH 1
(at Cambridge)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth;0;1 — 1
Salem-Cambridge;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexi Cary (Mary Kate Mcphee), 5:28 (Q2).
Second half: 2, Corinth, Aubrey Lozier (Casey Decker), 11:19 (Q3). 3, Salem-Cambridge, Claire Toleman (Mary Kate Mcphee), 9:06 (Q3).
Goalies-saves: Sydney Crombach (Cor) 16, Brailyn Wright (S-C) 2.
Penalty corners: Corinth 6, Salem-Cambridge 14.
GREENWICH 2, EMMA WILLARD 1, SO
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Emma Willard;0;0;0;0 — 1
Greenwich;0;0;0;0 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Tiebreaker: Greenwich 2 (Mackenzie Dixson, Olivia Davis), Emma Willard 1 (Hayley Aptekarev)
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 3, Gabby Passible (Emma) 7.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 12, Emma Willard 12.
Records: Greenwich (2-2, 2-3).
Notes: Scoreless through regulation and double over time. Mackenzie Dixson netted her first goal of the season while Olivia Davis got her third goal of the season to put Greenwich on top in shootouts. Madalynn Curley was solid in the goal throughout the game.
QUEENSBURY 3, COLUMBIA 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Columbia;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;0;3 — 3
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Kendal Kelsey, 12:37. 2, Queensbury, Lauren Nelson (Alessia Simone), 11:07. 3, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Alessia Simone), 3:09.
Goalies-saves: Maile Wargacki (Colu) 9, Campbell Snow (Q) 0.
Penalty corners: Columbia 0, Queensbury 12.
Records: Queensbury (4-2, 7-2).
GREENWICH 2, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Cambridge, Wednesday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich;1;1 — 2
Cambridge-Salem;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Mary Estramonte), 2:00.
Second half: 2, Cambridge-Salem, Mary Kate Mcphee, 12:26. 3, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Mary Estramonte), 4:34.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 3, Brailyn Wright (C-S) 2.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 4, Cambridge-Salem 19.