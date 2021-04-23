 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Swain, Barber lead Granville past Salem-Cambridge
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Swain, Barber lead Granville past Salem-Cambridge

From the Prep Roundup: Friday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reagan Swain and Haylie Barber each scored twice as Granville bested Salem-Cambridge 4-1 in Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey on Friday.

Jocelyn Spiezio contributed two goals as Greenwich beat Ichabod Crane 3-0.

GRANVILLE 4, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville 1 3 — 4

Salem-Cambridge 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Granville, Reagan Swain (Melissa Beaver). 2, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.

Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Raegan Swain). 4, Granville, Reagan Swain (Hannah Festa). 5, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain).

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistonski (Gra) 7, Tori Cary (Sal) 13.

Penalty corners: Granville 5, Salem-Cambridge 10.

GREENWICH 3, ICHABOD CRANE 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Non-league

Ichabod Crane 0 0 — 0

Greenwich 0 3 — 3

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio (Grace Autiello), 3:40. 2, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson, 13:17. 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio, :30.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 0, White (Crane) 16.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 21, Ichabod Crane 1.

Records: Greenwich (2-7, 3-8).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News