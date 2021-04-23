ROUNDUP: Swain, Barber lead Granville past Salem-Cambridge

Reagan Swain and Haylie Barber each scored twice as Granville bested Salem-Cambridge 4-1 in Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey on Friday.
Jocelyn Spiezio contributed two goals as Greenwich beat Ichabod Crane 3-0.
GRANVILLE 4, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville 1 3 — 4
Salem-Cambridge 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Granville, Reagan Swain (Melissa Beaver). 2, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.
Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Raegan Swain). 4, Granville, Reagan Swain (Hannah Festa). 5, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain).
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistonski (Gra) 7, Tori Cary (Sal) 13.
Penalty corners: Granville 5, Salem-Cambridge 10.
GREENWICH 3, ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Non-league
Ichabod Crane 0 0 — 0
Greenwich 0 3 — 3
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio (Grace Autiello), 3:40. 2, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson, 13:17. 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio, :30.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 0, White (Crane) 16.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 21, Ichabod Crane 1.
Records: Greenwich (2-7, 3-8).
