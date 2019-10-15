Roundup: Spartans top Scotia; Unbeaten Johnstown gets past Bulldogs

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, SCOTIA 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 0 1 — 1

Queensbury 2 1 — 3

First half: 1, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Jordan Bentley), 11:00. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, :51.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brittany Barton, 18:08. 4, Scotia, Zoe Conner, 17:28.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 3, Bell Warfield (Sco) 7.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 10, Scotia 6.

JOHNSTOWN 2, SOUTH HIGH 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown 1 1 — 2

South Glens Falls 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Sarah Shaw, 28:42. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 11:54.

Second half: 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 5:35.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Abby Van Valkenburgh (Jnt) 3.

Penalty corners: South High 10, Johnstown 9.

Records: South Glens Falls (6-7, 9-6), Johnstown (12-0, 15-0).

GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 2, 2OT

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 1 1 0 0 — 2

Gloversville 1 1 0 1 — 3

First half: 1, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Rileigh Baldwin), 19:42. 2, Glens Falls, Julia Meade, 17:22.

Second half: 3, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 7:35. 4, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams, 5:06.

First Overtime: None.

Second Overtime: 5, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Loghan Ovitt), 0:00.

Goalies-saves: Cassidy Harrington (GF) 22, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 12.

Notes: The last goal was scored off a corner by Rileigh Baldwin with 0 seconds left in 2nd overtime.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GRANVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Granville 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Molly Elder (Sarah Yule), 26:00.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Hunter Phillips), 3:18.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Lexyss (Zoristoski) 14.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 13, Granville 3.

