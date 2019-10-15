Roundup: Spartans top Scotia; Unbeaten Johnstown gets past Bulldogs

QUEENSBURY 3, SCOTIA 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Jordan Bentley), 11:00. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, :51.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brittany Barton, 18:08. 4, Scotia, Zoe Conner, 17:28.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 3, Bell Warfield (Sco) 7.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 10, Scotia 6.
JOHNSTOWN 2, SOUTH HIGH 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 1 1 — 2
South Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Sarah Shaw, 28:42. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 11:54.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 5:35.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Abby Van Valkenburgh (Jnt) 3.
Penalty corners: South High 10, Johnstown 9.
Records: South Glens Falls (6-7, 9-6), Johnstown (12-0, 15-0).
GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 2, 2OT
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 1 0 0 — 2
Gloversville 1 1 0 1 — 3
First half: 1, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Rileigh Baldwin), 19:42. 2, Glens Falls, Julia Meade, 17:22.
Second half: 3, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 7:35. 4, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams, 5:06.
First Overtime: None.
Second Overtime: 5, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Loghan Ovitt), 0:00.
Goalies-saves: Cassidy Harrington (GF) 22, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 12.
Notes: The last goal was scored off a corner by Rileigh Baldwin with 0 seconds left in 2nd overtime.
SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Granville 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Molly Elder (Sarah Yule), 26:00.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Hunter Phillips), 3:18.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Lexyss (Zoristoski) 14.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 13, Granville 3.
