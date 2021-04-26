 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bashant earns 20th shutout in QHS win
agate

Kamdyn Bashant earned her 20th career shutout as Queensbury defeated Glens Falls 6-0 in Foothills Council field hockey on Monday.

South Glens Falls picked up a 3-0 non-league victory over Bethlehem. Schuylerville and Hoosick Falls also picked up wins.

QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Alexis Poladian), 10:44. 2, Queensbury, Dani Hand, 7:45.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Emma Maynard), 6:56. 4, Queensbury, Ryan Allen (Dani Hand), 1:26. 5, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Kendra Ballard), 12:24. 6, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr, 4:52.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 16, Glens Falls 5.

Records: Queensbury (8-4).

Notes: Senior goalkeeper Kamdyn Bashant earned her 20th career shutout in Queensbury’s 6-0 win vs Glens Falls to become the school’s all-time leader in the category for field hockey.

SOUTH HIGH 3, BETHLEHEM 0

(at South High)

League: Non-league

Bethlehem 0 0 — 0

South Glens Falls 2 1 — 3

First half: 1, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts). 2, South High, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis).

Second half: 3, South High, Lauren Willis (Natalie Mallette).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Alaina Meo (Beth) 7.

Penalty corners: South High 12, Bethlehem 9.

Records: South High (10-1, 12-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 5 2 — 7

Gloversville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 10:15. 2, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 8:01. 3, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 4:32. 4, Schuylerville, Maggie Schwartz (Izzy Reitano Stayer), 8:51. 5, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 1:20.

Second half: 6, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 11:25. 7, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan (Maggie Schwartz), 13:55.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 0, Aaron McDuffie (Glov) 16.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Gloversville 2.

HOOSICK FALLS 2, CORINTH 1

(at Afrim’s)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth 1 0 — 1

Hoosick Falls 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 10:10. 2, Corinth, Emily Mattison (Sydney Crombach), 2:42.

Second half: 3, Hoosick Falls, Ayla Fauler, 3:07.

Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 14, Adrianna Sacilowski (HoF) 3, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0.

Penalty corners: Corinth 2, Hoosick Falls 17.

Records: Hoosick Falls (7-1, 12-2), Corinth (4-4).

