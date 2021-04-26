ROUNDUP: Bashant earns 20th shutout in QHS win

Kamdyn Bashant earned her 20th career shutout as Queensbury defeated Glens Falls 6-0 in Foothills Council field hockey on Monday.

South Glens Falls picked up a 3-0 non-league victory over Bethlehem. Schuylerville and Hoosick Falls also picked up wins.

QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Alexis Poladian), 10:44. 2, Queensbury, Dani Hand, 7:45.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Emma Maynard), 6:56. 4, Queensbury, Ryan Allen (Dani Hand), 1:26. 5, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Kendra Ballard), 12:24. 6, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr, 4:52.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 16, Glens Falls 5.

Records: Queensbury (8-4).