ROUNDUP: Spartans, Bulldogs, Indians cruise to wins

QUEENSBURY — Dani Hand recorded a hat trick and two assists Tuesday as Queensbury rolled to a 7-1 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Scotia.

The Spartans also got goals from Ryan Allen, Kendra Ballard, Lilyauna Hazelton and Gianna Marcantonio as they improved to 7-1 in the league, 8-1 overall.

Abigail Kittell made two saves in goal for Queensbury, which led in penalty corners, 9-2. Ballard, Marcantonio, Kendal Kelsey and Ellie Althoff had assists for the Spartans.

Autumn Kramer scored the lone goal for Scotia, which got 15 stops from goalie Maya Westbrook.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7, JOHNSTOWN 0: The Bulldogs remained undefeated as Lillian Willis scored three goals in a win over Johnstown.

Lauren Durfey, Kaia Dake, Mia Benincasa and Nora Trimarchi also scored for South High (7-0, 9-0), with Trimarchi adding two assists and Ava Shirk one.

Ava Reynolds made six saves in the shutout, while Johnstown goalie Emilia Harverly made nine.

GLENS FALLS 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Hayley Stafford and Natalie Frasier each scored twice to lead Glens Falls to the victory.

Abigail Comstock also scored for the Indians, with Kendall Gross, Darielle Gooden, Ana Frankfield and Macklin McGrath recording assists.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GRANVILLE 0: Sora Dupras and Jordan Dooley netted goals as the Black Horses shut out Granville in a non-league game.

Makenna Hart added an assist and Petra Gamage made five stops in goal for Schuylerville. Granville fell to 7-2 overall.