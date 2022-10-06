ROUNDUP: South High wins, moves to 10-0

South Glens Falls continued its winning ways on Thursday, scoring a 4-0 victory over Schuylerville in a Foothills Council field hockey game.

The Bulldogs scored three times in the second half to improve to 10-0 in the league, 13-0 overall. Ava Shirk, Mia Benecasa. Lillian Willis and MaKenna Heustis each scored a goal. Nora Timarachi had two assists.

Ava Reynolds got the shutout with two saves. Petra Gamage stopped 16 shots for Schuylerville.

JOHNSTOWN 7, GLENS FALLS 0: Ava Barker scored the hat trick as Johnstown blanked Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.

Cole Krempa and Emily Pertell each scored twice for the Bills, who were up 5-0 at halftime. Maggie Goodwin was strong in goal for the Indians, making 29 saves. Izzie Aurelia had two defensive saves and Kiara Knorr had one.

SCOTIA 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Maddie Darling and Autumn Kramer each scored twice as the Tartans shut out Gloversville.

GIRLS SOCCER

QUEENSBURY 6, HUDSON FALLS 0: Ava Stewart scored twice as the Spartans upped their Foothills Council record to 8-1.

Mia Keshmiri, Emily Tenner, Bayley Duffy and Allison Dittrich also scored goals. Dittrich had two assists for the Spartans, who outshot the Tigers 26-1.

Shea Canavan made one save to get the shutout. Katie Michell had 16 saves for the Tigers.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0: The Black Horses scored three times in the first half and made it stand up for their 10th victory in 11 Foothills games.

Keira Rogan scored twice and Alayna Wian once for the Horses. Taylor Barraclough got the shutout in goal.

Sarah Wolfstich played a strong game for Glens Falls, stopping 18 shots.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, SCOTIA 0: Jillian Sassanella and Aubrey Fisher scored goals as the 10-1 Patriots beat the Tartans under the lights in Scotia.

LAKE GEORGE 2, CORINTH 1: Lila Frazier's second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of regulation as the Warriors fended off an upset bid by Corinth.

Samantha Gorey had both assists for Lake George (8-0 league, 9-2-1 overall), which will be the No. 1 seed in the Adirondack League playoffs. The Warriors will host fourth-seeded Fort Ann on Wednesday in the semifinals while No. 2 Bolton-Warrensburg hosts No. 3 Hadley-Luzerne.

Adrielle Lewis scored for Corinth, tying the game in the 76th minute. Corinth finished 4-3-1 in the league and just missed the playoffs.

BOYS SOCCER

FORT ANN 8, GRANVILLE 0: Anthony Marino and Jackson Paige both scored twice as the Cardinals continued their strong play.

Kadynce Cutter, Riley Barnes, Landon Crandall and Anthony Knapp also scored for the Cardinals.