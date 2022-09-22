ROUNDUP: South High stays undefeated

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lillian Willis scored two goals and added four assists Thursday as the South Glens Falls field hockey team remained unbeaten with an 8-0 Foothills Council victory over Scotia.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 in the league, 7-0 overall, also got two goals apiece from Katelyn Klotz and Mia Benincasa, and one goal each from Sienna Donato and Ava Shirk. Benincasa added three assists, and goalie Ava Reynolds faced no shots.

Maya Westbrook made 22 saves for the Tartans.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Dani Hand scored all three goals for the Spartans as they improved to 6-1 in the Foothills, 7-1 overall.

Kaitlyn Barton and Ryan Allen had assists for Queensbury, which got two saves from Abigail Kittell.

Petra Gamage made 19 saves for Schuylerville.

BOYS SOCCER

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, LAKE GEORGE 0: Mason Conklin launched a 30-yard shot into the net in the first half for the only goal of the Adirondack League game played at Golden Goal Soccer Park.

The Eagles' Brayden Mahon recorded his first career shutout in goal as H-L improved to 3-3, 3-4 overall. Lake George fell to 4-2, 5-4.

STILLWATER 3, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1: Landen Staie scored twice to lead Stillwater to a Wasaren League victory, and Dylan Izzo added a goal off a direct kick.

Garrett Hackman scored in the second half for Cambridge-Salem on a direct kick he sent to far post to pull the team within 2-1.

HOOSIC VALLEY 4, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1: Gabe Coffin scored two goals to lead Hoosic Valley past B-NL.

Isaac Wiley added a goal and two assists for the Indians, with Logan Reilly also scoring for Valley. B-NL scored its only goal on a penalty kick in the first half.