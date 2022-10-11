ROUNDUP: South High stays unbeaten; Dani Hand sets QHS scoring mark

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Mia Benincasa and Katelyn Klotz each scored three goals Tuesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 13-0 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Glens Falls.

South High improved to 11-0 in the league, 15-0 overall with the win.

Mackenna Huestis added two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who also got a pair of goals from Lillian Willis. Also scoring for South High were Sienna Donato, Hannah Revell and Nora Trimarchi. Klotz added a pair of assists for South High, which held a 21-1 edge in penalty corners.

Ava Reynolds had three saves in the shutout.

Maggie Goodwin made 28 saves in goal for the Indians.

QUEENSBURY 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Dani Hand set a new school record by scoring six goals Tuesday to power the Spartans past Gloversville in their senior game.

Hand topped her own mark set last year that tied her with two other players.

Katie Gannon, Maddy Moger, Kendra Ballard and Mia Lemery also scored and Kaitlyn Barton had two assists for Queensbury, which improved to 10-1, 11-1.

Larissa Sheffield made nine stops in goal for Gloversville.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2: Daisy Mehan, Erin Dunne and Sora Dupras netted goals to lead the Black Horses past Scotia.

Petra Gamage made six saves for Schuylerville.

Sam Baccari and Mady Malone scored for the Tartans.