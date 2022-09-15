ROUNDUP: South High rolls past Schuylerville

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lauren Durfey scored three goals and Mia Benincasa added two Thursday to lead South Glens Falls to an 8-0 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Schuylerville.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-0 in the league, 5-0 overall, also got goals from Mackenna Huestis, Ava Shirk and Sienna Donato.

Nora Trimarchi contributed three assists, and Kaia Dake added two assists for South High, which had 27 penalty corners to two for Schuylerville.

Petra Gamage made 24 saves for the Black Horses (2-2, 2-3).

GRANVILLE 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2 (SO): Melissa Beaver and Lauren Bascom scored in the penalty-corner shootout to lift Granville past Salem-Cambridge in Wasaren-Adirondack League play.

Beaver and Raegan Swain scored in regulation for the Golden Horde, who improved to 3-0 in the league, 5-0 overall. Megan Decker finished with 14 saves in the win.

Kady Crosier and Nicole LaFountain scored for Salem-Cambridge (1-2, 1-2), with LaFountain's goal on a MaryKate McPhee assist pulling them into a tie. Brailyn Wright had six saves.