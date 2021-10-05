 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High remains undefeated
agate

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at South High)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 1 0 — 1

South Glens Falls 0 3 — 3

First half: 1, Schuylervillle, Ella Walsh.

Second half: 2, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi. 3, South Glens Falls, Mackenna Huestis (Lillian Willis). 4, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 8.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 17, Schuylerville 4.

Records: South Glens Falls (9-0, 11-0)

Notes: South Glens Falls JV won 2-0

