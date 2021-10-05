ROUNDUP: South High remains undefeated

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at South High)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 0 — 1
South Glens Falls 0 3 — 3
First half: 1, Schuylervillle, Ella Walsh.
Second half: 2, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi. 3, South Glens Falls, Mackenna Huestis (Lillian Willis). 4, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis.
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 8.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 17, Schuylerville 4.
Records: South Glens Falls (9-0, 11-0)
Notes: South Glens Falls JV won 2-0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!