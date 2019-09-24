SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 5 1 — 6
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 29:14. 2, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 19:51. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 16:16. 4, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 12:23. 5, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 2:05.
Second half: 6, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 25:56. 7, Glens Falls, Sofia Andre, 11:35.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 22.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 21, Glens Falls 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Records: Glens Falls (1-5, 1-7).
QUEENSBURY 8, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 3 5 — 8
Gloversville 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Hand (Jordan Bentley), 22:57. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand), 13:42. 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 8:08.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 25:06. 5, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 22:53. 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 15:37. 7, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 12:28. 8, Gloversville, Raleigh Baldwin (Sidney Demadistris), 19:06. 9, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 1:38.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Qb) 3, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 24.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 9, Gloversville 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.