{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,

GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 5 1 — 6

Glens Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 29:14. 2, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 19:51. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 16:16. 4, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 12:23. 5, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 2:05.

Second half: 6, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 25:56. 7, Glens Falls, Sofia Andre, 11:35.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 22.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 21, Glens Falls 4.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Records: Glens Falls (1-5, 1-7).

QUEENSBURY 8, GLOVERSVILLE 1

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 3 5 — 8

Gloversville 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Hand (Jordan Bentley), 22:57. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand), 13:42. 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 8:08.

Second half: 4, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 25:06. 5, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 22:53. 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 15:37. 7, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 12:28. 8, Gloversville, Raleigh Baldwin (Sidney Demadistris), 19:06. 9, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 1:38.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Qb) 3, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 24.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 9, Gloversville 1.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments