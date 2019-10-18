{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5,
GLENS FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

South Glens Falls;4;1 — 5

First half: 1, South High, Emma Kenley, 23:46. 2, SGF, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 14:23. 3, South High, Jillian Willis, 10:30. 4, South High, Emma Kenley (Mia Benincasa, Jillian Willis), 3:43.

Second half: 5, South High, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis), 18:43.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3, Emily Goodsell (SGF) 1, Cassidy Harriston (GF) 13.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 8, Glens Falls 3.

Records: South Glens Falls (7-7, 10-6), Glens Falls (2-10, 2-14).

QUEENSBURY 5, HOOSICK FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;1;4 — 5

First half: 1, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 18:17.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand), 18:19. 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 12:53. 4, Queensbury, Tori Davis, 8:47. 5, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 5:19.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 5, Katie Weeden (HF) 9.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Hoosick Falls 2.

Records: Queensbury (9-3, 13-3), Hoosick Falls (9-1, 13-4).

