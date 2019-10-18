SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
South Glens Falls;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, South High, Emma Kenley, 23:46. 2, SGF, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 14:23. 3, South High, Jillian Willis, 10:30. 4, South High, Emma Kenley (Mia Benincasa, Jillian Willis), 3:43.
Second half: 5, South High, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis), 18:43.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3, Emily Goodsell (SGF) 1, Cassidy Harriston (GF) 13.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 8, Glens Falls 3.
Records: South Glens Falls (7-7, 10-6), Glens Falls (2-10, 2-14).
QUEENSBURY 5, HOOSICK FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;1;4 — 5
First half: 1, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 18:17.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand), 18:19. 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 12:53. 4, Queensbury, Tori Davis, 8:47. 5, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 5:19.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 5, Katie Weeden (HF) 9.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Hoosick Falls 2.
Records: Queensbury (9-3, 13-3), Hoosick Falls (9-1, 13-4).
