SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Non-league
South Glens Falls 8 3 — 11
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 25:39. 2, South Glens Falls, Jess Betts (Lauren Willis), 23:55. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Kate Klotz), 17:31. 4, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 17:13. 5, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis, 16:38. 6, South Glens Falls, Emma Kenley (Jillian Willis), 7:59. 7, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 5:06. 8, South Glens Falls, Kate Klotz, :25.
Second half: 9, South Glens Falls, Maggie Kilpeck (Jillian Willis), 28:35. 10, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 26:52. 11, South Glens Falls, Ellie Pisacane, :02.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 0, Isabella Cary (Gre) 23.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 23, Greenwich 1.
Records: Greenwich (0-1), South Glens Falls (1-0).
GRANVILLE 8, FAIR HAVEN 0
(at Granville)
League: Non-league
Fair Haven 0 0 — 0
Granville 4 4 — 8
First half: 1, Granville, Haley Corlew (Payton Barlow), 23:12. 2, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Jenna Tooley), 17:40. 3, Granville, Brooke Makepeace (Payton Barlow), 13:06. 4, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Makepeace), 8:34.
Second half: 5, Granville, Brooke Makepeace (Haley Corlew), 27:28. 6, Granville, Haley Corlew, 13:23. 7, Granville, Katie Mceachron, 9:30. 8, Granville, Brooke Makepeace (Ashley Hoyt), 1:45.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 1, Bailey Pettis (FH) 18.
Penalty corners: Granville 15, Fair Haven 2.
Records: Granville (1-0).
Notes: Granville had 20 shots on goal. Fair Haven had 1 shot on goal.
SCOTIA 7, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Scotia 2 5 — 7
Corinth 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, L Cannon, 29:00. 2, Scotia, E Malone (L Cannon), 3:47.
Second half: 3, Scotia, L Cannon, 26:41. 4, Corinth, Olivia Mann (Amelia Robarge), 20:21. 5, Scotia, L Geritti, 14:30. 6, Scotia, L Cannon, 11:12. 7, Scotia, L Cannon, 9:00. 8, Scotia, Marlee, 3:05.
Penalty corners: Scotia 15, Corinth 2.
