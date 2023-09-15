SOUTH GLENS FALLS — In the completion of a suspended game, the South Glens Falls field hockey team past Queensbury in a 6-0 Foothills Council matchup.

The game had been suspended by lightning on Sept. 7 with the Bulldogs up 4-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kaia Dake scored a pair of goals in the final period, one assisted by Mia Benincasa, as South High improved to 4-0 in the league, 7-0 overall.

Benincasa, Maeve McCarty and Lillian Willis each had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs, who also got a goal from Lauren Durfey. South High had 21 penalty corners to none for Queensbury.

Ava Reynolds finished with six saves for South High, while Abby Kittell had 11 stops in goal for the Spartans.

GRANVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0: Haylie Barber scored both goals as the Golden Horde blanked Greenwich in Adirondack-Wasaren League play.

Melissa Beaver had an assist and Megan Decker made two saves for Granville, which owned a 23-3 edge in penalty corners.

Olivia Warner finished with nine saves for the Witches.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Alexa Prouty scored on a feed from Makenna Hart for the Black Horses' only goal in a non-league loss to Hoosick Falls.

Petra Gamage finished with 17 stops in goal for Schuylerville.

The Panthers got goals from Ava Kasolinous, Brooke Tonnenson and Tatum Hickey.