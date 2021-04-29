 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High edges Queensbury
agate

ROUNDUP: South High edges Queensbury

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
QUEENSBURY 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls;2;0 — 2

Queensbury;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 1:04. 2, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 12:40.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 1:02.

Goalies-saves: n/a.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 13, Queensbury 2.

JOHNSTOWN 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Johnstown;5;0 — 5

First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Flemming. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer. 4, Johnstown, Emily Fleming. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 15, Lucy Lodestro (J) 1.

