ROUNDUP: South High edges Queensbury

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
QUEENSBURY 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;2;0 — 2
Queensbury;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 1:04. 2, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 12:40.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 1:02.
Goalies-saves: n/a.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 13, Queensbury 2.
JOHNSTOWN 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Johnstown;5;0 — 5
First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Flemming. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer. 4, Johnstown, Emily Fleming. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer.