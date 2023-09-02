SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The defending Section II Class B champion South Glens Falls field hockey team opened its season with three victories in three days this week.

First, the Bulldogs rolled to an 8-1 Foothills Council win over Glens Falls on Thursday night, as Lillian Willis and Ava Shirk both scored three goals and assisted on another. Mia Benincasa added two goals and an assist for South High, and Ava Reynolds and Katelin Archer combined for three saves.

Hayley Stafford scored for Glens Falls, which also got 23 saves from Maggie Goodwin.

On Friday and Saturday, South High played a pair of games against Section IV opponents at Vestal High School — defeating defending state Class B champion Vestal 4-2, and Class A Maine-Endwell by the same 4-2 score.

Against Vestal on Friday, Kaia Dake scored twice, Willis added a goal and an assist, Benincasa tallied once and Maeve McCarty recorded her second assist in two games. Ava Reynolds made 13 saves for the Bulldogs.

Kendra Brady scored both goals for Vestal, and Reily Storer had seven saves.

On Saturday against Maine-Endwell, Sienna Donato scored twice for South High, which also got goals from Willis and Benincasa, and assists from McCarty and Shirk.

Lizzy Maragki and Ava Guillon scored for M-E, while Paige Olenski had to make 20 stops in goal.

GRANVILLE 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Haylie Barber scored three goals and dished out two assists Saturday to lead the Granville field hockey team to a 7-0 non-league victory over Gloversville.

Lillian Baker added two goals and an assist for the Golden Horde, which also got goals from Mackenzie Martell and Melissa Beaver in their season opener.

Granville outshot Gloversville 34-0, and had 13 offensive corners to one for Gloversville.