SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
South High;7;4 — 11
First half: 1, South High, Kately Klotz (Kaydence Matteson), 24:04. 2, South High, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis), 23:10. 3, South High, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis), 22:22. 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Katelyn Klotz), 12:26. 5, South High, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 10:01. 6, South High, Sarah Shaw (Lauren Willis), 7:28. 7, South High, Maddie King (Sarah Shaw), 5:30.
Second half: 8, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts), 26:25. 9, South High, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis), 22:21. 10, South High, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 5:22. 11, South High, Maggie Kilpeck (Emma Kenley), 2:23.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 7, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 20.
Penalty corners: South High 14, Gloversville 7.
Records: South High (1-1, 4-1), Gloversville (0-2, 1-3).
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 24:32. 2, Schuylerville, Molly Elder, 12:52.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Ella Welsh), 26:28. 4, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Hunter Phillips), 21:49. 5, Schuylerville, Lainey Koval (Ella Welsh), 20:50.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schuy) 3, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 10.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 14, Glens Falls 2.
JOHNSTOWN 2, QUEENSBURY 1
You have free articles remaining.
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;0;2 — 2
Queensbury;1;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 20:42.
Second half: 2, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 11:39. 3, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Emily Fleming), 3:39.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 9, Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 5.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Queensbury 0.
Records: Johnstown (3-0, 4-0).
HOOSICK FALLS 7,
EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Emma Willard, Wednesday)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;4;3 — 7
Emma Willard;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Madelyn Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 25:56. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Catherine Kennedy), 24:50. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner (Madelyn Kasulinous), 7:22. 4, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Madelyn Kasulinous), :53.
Second half: 5, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson, 27:15. 6, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 22:36. 7, Hoosick Falls, Madelyn Kasulinous, 18:20.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (HoF) 0, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 3, Kotis Kwok (EW) 14.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 12, Emma Willard 3.
Records: Emma Willard (0-2), Hoosick Falls (3-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.