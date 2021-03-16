 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Schuylerville tops Glens Falls in opener
agate

SCHUYLERVILLE 3,

GLENS FALLS 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 2 1 — 3

Glens Falls 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 10:00. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 0:00. 3, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 6:22.

Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Izzy Reitano-Stayer), 12:31.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 7, Guiliana Mitchell (GF) 15.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Glens Falls 6.

Records: Glens Falls (0-1), Schuylerville (1-0).

JOHNSTOWN 1, QUEENSBURY 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 0 0 — 0

Johnstown 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 6:21.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 17, Emilia Haverly (J) 2.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 1, Johnstown 19.

Records: Johnstown (1-0, 1-0), Queensbury (0-1, 0-1).

