ROUNDUP: Schuylerville tops Glens Falls in opener

SCHUYLERVILLE 3,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 2 1 — 3
Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 10:00. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 0:00. 3, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 6:22.
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Izzy Reitano-Stayer), 12:31.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 7, Guiliana Mitchell (GF) 15.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Glens Falls 6.
Records: Glens Falls (0-1), Schuylerville (1-0).
JOHNSTOWN 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
First half: None.