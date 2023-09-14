SCHUYLERVILLE — Amber Enright and Sora Dupras netted goals Thursday to lift the Schuylerville field hockey team to a 2-1 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Pilar Gamage and Makenna Hart added assists, with Dupras' second-half goal snapping a 1-1 halftime tie. Petra Gamage made two saves for the Black Horses.

Kendall Gross scored Glens Falls' only goal and Maggie Goodwin made 15 stops in goal for the Black Bears.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0: The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the Foothills, 6-0 overall as they cruised past Gloversville on the road.

Katie Morris and Adriana Currier each scored two goals for South High, which also got a goal and an assist from regular starting goalie Ava Reynolds. Mia Benincasa, Maeve McCarty, Kaia Dake, Hannah Revell and Grace Jackson also netted goals for the Bulldogs. Morris and Nora Trimarchi each had two assists.

Evelyn Clo finished with 17 saves for Gloversville.