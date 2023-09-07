SCHUYLERVILLE — Avrie Koval and Katie Elder netted goals Thursday to lead the Schuylerville field hockey team to a 2-1 Foothills Council victory over Johnstown.

Makenna Hart added an assist and Petra Gamage finished with 17 saves in goal for the Black Horses (3-0).

Cole Krempa scored Johnstown's only goal in a game that saw the Bills finish with a 17-2 edge in penalty corners.

Also Thursday, the Foothills game between Queensbury and South Glens Falls was suspended after three quarters by lightning. The game is scheduled to be completed on Friday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at South High.