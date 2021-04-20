ROUNDUP: Schuylerville blanks Greenwich

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Eliza Barton).
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Ella Welsh). 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 2, Madelyn Curley (G) 11.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 22, Greenwich 1.
GRANVILLE 3, EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Emma Willard 0 0 — 0
Granville 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 5:45. 2, Granville, Emmalena Breault (Haylie Barber), 14:34. 3, Granville, Raegan Swain (Katie McEachron), 1:01.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Granville) 8.
Penalty corners: Granville 12, Emma Willard 15.
Records: Granville (7-1).
Notes: Granville had 10 shots on goal. Emma Willard had 8 shots on goal
GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth, Monday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville 0 1 — 1
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 9.
Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.
Records: Corinth (3-3)