ROUNDUP: Schuylerville blanks Greenwich
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Eliza Barton).

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Ella Welsh). 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 2, Madelyn Curley (G) 11.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 22, Greenwich 1.

GRANVILLE 3, EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Emma Willard 0 0 — 0

Granville 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 5:45. 2, Granville, Emmalena Breault (Haylie Barber), 14:34. 3, Granville, Raegan Swain (Katie McEachron), 1:01.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Granville) 8.

Penalty corners: Granville 12, Emma Willard 15.

Records: Granville (7-1).

Notes: Granville had 10 shots on goal. Emma Willard had 8 shots on goal

GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth, Monday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville 0 1 — 1

Corinth 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 9.

Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.

Records: Corinth (3-3)

