FIELD HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge posts shutout win

Mary Kate McKee recorded a goal and an assist as Salem-Cambridge beat Emma Willard 3-0 in an Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey game on Monday.

Lexi Cary and Adair Hoge also contributed goals. Nicole LaFoutain added an assist. Salem-Cambridge took 13 penalty corners to one for Emma Willard.

HOOSICK FALLS 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Emma McCart scored the hat trick as the Panthers ran their unbeaten record to 10-0.

Tatum Hickey scored twice and Megan Marcoux and Ava Case contributed a goal each for Hoosick Falls, which outshot the Black Horses 14-2. Jaedyn Roberson made two saves for the shutout.

