SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3, CORINTH 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth 1 1 — 1
Salem-Cambridge 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Serena Wilk (Blake Riche), 17:41. 2, Corinth, Elizabeth Jensen, 5:52. 3, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche (MaryKate McPhee), 4:27.
Second half: 4, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche (MaryKate McPhee), 14:05.
Goalies-saves: Amelia Robarge (Cor) 3, Tori Cary (S-C) 4.
Penalty corners: Corinth 8, Salem-Cambridge 8.
Records: Salem-cambridge (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Salem-Cambridge finally found the cage, scoring three against the Tomahawks in Salem’s homecoming game. Freshman MaryKate McPhee was flawless and picked up 2 assists for the night. Senior Serena Wilk netted one during a corner play, as did junior Blake Riche. Riche dumped the third goal in with help from McPhee. Corinth’s Alex Carney was a threat in the second half as she carried the ball effortlessly down the sideline with her signature speed and stickwork.
GRANVILLE 1, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
Granville 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Granville, Brooke Jurnak (Haley Corlew), 1:11.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 6, Bella Deamelia (Warr) 11.
Penalty corners: Granville 2, Warrensburg 8.
Records: Granville (2-0, 3-1), Warrensburg (0-1).
Notes: Granville had 11 shots on goal. Warrensburg had 7 shots on goal. Granville chose to play the game with 10 players as Warrensburg only has a 10 player roster.
